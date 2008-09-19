TBS Finalizes MLB Playoff Roster

TBS finalized its postseason baseball talent, including its top team of Chip Caray, Ron Darling and Buck Martinez, who will call the American League Championship Series. Craig Sager will handle on-field reporting.

The studio show, which will be on-site at the ALCS games, will feature Ernie Johnson, Cal Ripken, Dennis Eckersley and Harold Reynolds.

Play-by-play voices for the Divisional Series include Caray, Dick Stockton, Don Orsillo and Brian Anderson.

On the analyst side, the roster will include Darling, Martinez, Tony Gwynn, Joe Simpson, John Smoltz and Harold.

The studio team will feature host Johnson along with analysts Ripken, Eckersley, Curtis Granderson and Tom Verducci.

Field reporters will include Sager, Marc Fein and David Aldridge.