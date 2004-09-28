TBS Delivers Hot Nontraditional Promo

TBS may appear to be working in reverse order, but it is following last year's talking bathroom signage with a talking pizza-box promotion to hype this year's college-football coverage.

To plug its first doubleheader since acquiring rights to the Big 12 and PAC-10 college football games in 2002, TBS is teaming with Mangia Media, which distributes Pizza box ads to thousands of independent pizzerias nationwide, to deliver 250,000 TBS football branded pizza boxes to major market munchers in L.A., Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Seattle, Phoenix, Cleveland, Denver, and St. Louis.

Some of the boxes will include what is being described as first-of-its-kind motion sensor audio chip to drive the TBS message home.

In addition to the nontraditional marketing route, the network will also use on-air, print and online in top markets to promote the Oct. 2 contests.