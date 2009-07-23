TBS Commissions 20 Additional 'House Of Payne' Episodes

TBS announced Thursday it will film an additional 20 episodes of its top-rated original comedy series House Of Payne.

The new order for the series, created by actor/playwright Tyler Perry and distributed by production company Debmar-Mercury, will bring the number of episodes to 172 since the sitcom debuted in 2006.

The series -- which follows a multi-generational, African-American family living under one roof -- is among the top-viewed original cable sitcoms, averaging 3 million viewers over 20 new episodes in 2009. That's second only to the 3.5 million viewers watching Payne spinoff comedy series Meet The Browns, also on TBS.

