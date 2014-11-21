TBS Cancels 'Sullivan & Son'

TBS has canceled Sullivan & Son. The comedy series ended its third season Sept. 9.

Produced by Warner Horizon, Sullivan & Son premiered in 2012. In May, TBS canceled another original comedy, Men at Work, following its third season. On Tuesday, the network renewed animated comedy American Dad!, which is in its first season on the network following a 10-season run on Fox.

Earlier this month, former Fox chief Kevin Reilly was named president of TBS and TNT. Prior to Reilly's arrival, TBS ordered several new comedies scheduled to premiere in 2015, including Angie Tribeca, Buzzy’s and Your Family or Mine.