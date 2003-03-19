TBS buys Creek

TBS Superstation fended off competition from WE: Women's Entertainment and

ABC Family to buy cable rights to The WB Television Network's youthful drama, Dawson's

Creek.

TBS will pay Sony Pictures Television in the neighborhood of $200,000 per

episode to air the drama in daytime.

Sony can still sell Dawson's Creek into syndication.

Dawson's Creek will end its six-season run on The WB in May.

To hype the broadcast finale, TBS will air the entire library in four-hour

weekday blocks beginning March 31.

Come May 14, Dawson's will move into a regular weekday spot at 9

a.m. and 10 a.m. EST.

TBS programming chief Bill Cox said the show is a critical component in TBS'

strategy to get younger and more contemporary.

"It's out with Matlock and in with Dawson's Creek" in the

morning schedule, he added.

TBS is aiming the show at women 18 through 34 and 18 through 49 years old,

slightly older than The WB's 12- through 24-year-old crowd.

"They are going to love this show," Cox said.