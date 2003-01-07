TBS adds Seinfeld to prime
TBS Superstation is adding off-net runs of Seinfeld to its prime-time
lineup Wednesday. The classic comedy already airs in TBS' fringe comedy
block.
Seinfeld will be the lead-in for TBS original Ripley's Believe It or
Not, which moves to 9 p.m.
Another TBS original, Worst Case Scenario, which was added last summer
as a companion to Believe It or Not, is being moved to midnight. Instead,
a theatrical movie will follow Ripley's.
