TBN Acquires WRBJ Jackson for $1.5 Million

Roberts Broadcasting has sold WRBJ Jackson to Trinity

Broadcasting Network (TBN) for $1.5 million.

WRBJ has been the CW affiliate in DMA No. 90. Roberts, mired

in bankruptcy, hired Media Venture Partners to sell its stations in Jackson;

Columbia, S.C.; and Evansville.

WRBJ will air TBN's religious programming.

"We are pleased to again work with Trinity Broadcasting

Network. We have known the outstanding leadership of Trinity President Paul

Crouch, for over two decades," Roberts Broadcasting president Steve

Roberts said in the statement. "We know that the greater Jackson,

Miss., region will welcome the Trinity programming."

RobertsBroadcasting filed for Chapter 11 in October 2011.