Taylor group still pushing for free airtime

Now that campaign-finance reform has passed Congress without any

discount-ad-rate provisions for broadcasters, the Alliance for Better Campaigns

is launching the Free Air Time Coalition to push for free broadcast time for

politicians running for office.

'Our long-term goal is legislation, but our immediate task is education,'

Alliance president Paul Taylor said. 'Most Americans don't realize they own the

airwaves. Once they learn, we believe public support for free-airtime

legislation, already strong, will grow even stronger.'

Taylor is a former Washington Post political reporter who has been

lobbying for free political airtime since 1996.

His new coalition is comprised of 30 national groups, including the AARP, the

AFL-CIO, Common Cause, the League of Women Voters, the National Association for

the Advancement of Colored People and the Consumers Union.

It is chaired by former Sen. Paul Simon (D-Ill.) and former New Jersey Gov.

Thomas Kean.

'With the passage of a soft-money bill, this is the right time to press

forward to the next stage of the struggle,' Taylor said.