Tauzins D.C. Campaign

Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) has a re-election race on his hands for the first time in years. But only in a very literal sense. The Telecommunications Subcommittee Chairman faces three opponents. None is going to win, but it's a change for Tauzin who usually wraps up his race in September without even a primary challenge.

Tauzin aide Ken Johnson was in the district last week, doing interviews on TV and radio stations and running Tauzin's media campaign, while Tauzin was stuck in Washington on House business. Tauzin, who aspires to become House Commerce Committee chairman should Republicans hold on to the House, plans to spend election night at parties in Washington "networking," Johnson says.