Tauzin wants DTV bill out by August

House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) plans to

begin hearings on a new digital TV bill shortly after the Easter recess.

He intends to begin committee votes on the plan and move it through the House

by the end of August.

The bill would address broadcasters' cable-carriage rights for multicasting,

ways to speed the government's reclamation of analog spectrum and standards for

plug-and-play sets that the Federal Communications Commission is currently

considering.

That timetable is according to Tauzin telecommunications aide Jessica Wallace.

Tauzin still has not decided how extensive broadcasters' multicasting carriage

rights should be, if any.