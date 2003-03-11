Tauzin wants DTV bill out by August
House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) plans to
begin hearings on a new digital TV bill shortly after the Easter recess.
He intends to begin committee votes on the plan and move it through the House
by the end of August.
The bill would address broadcasters' cable-carriage rights for multicasting,
ways to speed the government's reclamation of analog spectrum and standards for
plug-and-play sets that the Federal Communications Commission is currently
considering.
That timetable is according to Tauzin telecommunications aide Jessica Wallace.
Tauzin still has not decided how extensive broadcasters' multicasting carriage
rights should be, if any.
