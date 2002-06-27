Tauzin urges completion of media rules

House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) sought

assurances Thursday from Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael

Powell that the commission will complete its review and rewrite of

media-ownership rules "no later than spring of 2003."

Ken Ferree, chief of the FCC's Media Bureau, told reporters two weeks ago

that the FCC was rolling consideration of several media regulations into one

proceeding that it plans to have completed by next year.

Tauzin said he is "disappointed with the commission's

decision to defer what should be an immediate repeal" of the ban on owning both

newspapers and broadcast outlets.

"However, I am heartened that final resolution of all of the outstanding

broadcast-ownership issues -- in the form of an 'omnibus' proceeding -- is on

the horizon," he added.