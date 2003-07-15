Tauzin, Upton: Stay out of media-ownership fight

Two leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee are asking their

counterparts on the House Appropriations Committee to fend off attempts to use

Wednesday’s vote on Federal Communications Commission funding as a back-door way to

tighten broadcast regulations.

"In the past, the Committee on Appropriations has respected the purview of

the Committee of the Energy and Commerce, and we request that you do so once

again," wrote Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and Telecommunications

Subcommittee chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) in a July 8 letter to Rep. Bill Young (R-Fla.),

Appropriations Committee chairman, and other panel leaders. "For Congress to

attempt to unravel these rules in the appropriations process -- as some of our

colleagues are want to do -- would be a dreadful mistake and a wretched

jurisdictional precedent."

Tauzin and Upton oppose efforts by ranking Commerce Committee Democrat John

Dingell (Michigan) and some others to reinstate the 35% cap on TV-household reach and other

rules, and they are irked that some lawmakers have vowed to attach amendments to

appropriations legislation as way to make an end run around them.