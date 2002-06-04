Tauzin, Upton: Lift cross-ownership ban

Reps. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and Fred Upton (D-Mich.) Tuesday urged

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell to repeal a rule that

forbids companies that own newspapers to own television stations.

"We believe this explosion of media sources should eliminate any concern

regarding a lack of diversity of views in the marketplace and competition, which

have been the principal justifications for the rule," said Tauzin and Upton, who

chair the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Telecommunications

and Internet Subcommittee, respectively.

The FCC has been reviewing its newspaper-broadcast

cross-ownership rules since last September.