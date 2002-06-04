Tauzin, Upton: Lift cross-ownership ban
Reps. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and Fred Upton (D-Mich.) Tuesday urged
Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell to repeal a rule that
forbids companies that own newspapers to own television stations.
"We believe this explosion of media sources should eliminate any concern
regarding a lack of diversity of views in the marketplace and competition, which
have been the principal justifications for the rule," said Tauzin and Upton, who
chair the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Telecommunications
and Internet Subcommittee, respectively.
The FCC has been reviewing its newspaper-broadcast
cross-ownership rules since last September.
