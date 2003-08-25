Tauzin, Upton back FCC's DSL dereg

Top Republicans on the House Energy and Comerce Committee had good things to

say about the broadband portion of telephone deregulation rules released by the

Federal Communications Commission last week.

Committee Chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.), and Telecommunications Subcommittee

Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.), praised a decision to eliminate regional

telephone monopolies' obligations to lease access to their high-speed digital

subscriber lines to competing Internet providers.

"It appears as if Chairman Powell and the broadband majority have

quarterbacked a significant drive down field with respect to broadband

deployment," Upton said. "This is a significant victory for the consumer and the

economy."

Tauzin and Uption, however, oppose the bulk of the telephone order arguing it

gives states too much power to dictate the pace of deregulation on other aspects

of telephone service.