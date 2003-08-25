Tauzin, Upton back FCC's DSL dereg
Top Republicans on the House Energy and Comerce Committee had good things to
say about the broadband portion of telephone deregulation rules released by the
Federal Communications Commission last week.
Committee Chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.), and Telecommunications Subcommittee
Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.), praised a decision to eliminate regional
telephone monopolies' obligations to lease access to their high-speed digital
subscriber lines to competing Internet providers.
"It appears as if Chairman Powell and the broadband majority have
quarterbacked a significant drive down field with respect to broadband
deployment," Upton said. "This is a significant victory for the consumer and the
economy."
Tauzin and Uption, however, oppose the bulk of the telephone order arguing it
gives states too much power to dictate the pace of deregulation on other aspects
of telephone service.
