Tauzin talks telecom

Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.), chairman of the House Energy and Commerce

Committee, plans to hold his third and last roundtable discussion on digital

television with industry representatives at the end of this month, he said

Wednesday after a Washington, D.C., conference held by The Precursor Group.

Tauzin needs to see agreements that will produce progress from the TV, cable,

content-provider and consumer-electronics industries within six to nine months

or he'll consider introducing legislation as early as this spring.

No such agreements are imminently forthcoming, industry sources said.

Tauzin is working closely with Republican and Democratic leaders of the

committee, including full committee ranking member John Dingell (D-Mich.), House

Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.),

subcommittee ranking member Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Rep. Rick Boucher

(D-Va.).

During a morning speech, Tauzin outlined this year's priorities for his

committee, including the digital-TV transition, copyright protection, cyber

security, privacy, spectrum allocation and broadband deployment.

Broadband has been a pet project of Tauzin's, as he has been pushing hard for

House passage of his deregulatory Bell bill, called Tauzin-Dingell, after its

authors.

'We'll win passage for it in the House, deliver it to the Senate and then

we'll go deal with Mr. Hollings,' Tauzin said, referring to the chairman of the

Senate Commerce Committee, South Carolina Democrat Fritz Hollings, who strongly

opposes the bill.

Tauzin also said he was divided in his view of EchoStar Communications

Corp.'s proposed $26.8 billion acquisition of Hughes Electronics Corp.

'[EchoStar CEO Charlie] Ergen's proposal probably enhances satellite's

ability to compete in the broadband marketplace,' Tauzin said. 'And if Charlie

is willing to commit to it, the merger probably has the capacity to make more

local TV stations available in local markets. But Ergen would have to agree to a

system by which he would guarantee that customers in markets with only one

choice [of multichannel programming] would still reap the benefits of

competition.'

Still, Tauzin said, he wasn't that much more enthusiastic about a potential

Hughes-News Corp. merger: 'Then we would have a vertical-integration problem

with cable owning satellite.'