Tauzin Steps Down

According to published reports, House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) has resigned his post as of Feb. 16, and he will not seek re-election next fall.



While Tauzin has not resigned from Congress, he is reported to be close to taking a high-paying job as head of lobbying association Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

Last week, Tauzin's spokesman said the chairman had taken his name out of the running for a position as head of the Motion Picture Association of America.