Tauzin staying put

Perennial rumors of Rep. Billy Tauzin's (R-La.) imminent departure for the private

sector resurfaced last week, forcing spokesman Ken Johnson to risk a finger

sprain as he phoned denials to clamoring reporters.

Tauzin this time was said to be replacing octogenarian Jack Valenti at the

Motion Picture Association of America.

Valenti has not indicated that he's stepping down.

The furor, lobbyists said, prompted House Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.) to ask that

Tauzin clarify his plans.

A previous rumor had the House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman taking

Tom Wheeler's old spot at the Cellular Telecommunications & Internet

Association.

What's next, Johnson asked" Hilary Rosen's soon-to-be vacant post atop the

Recording Industry Association of America?

Johnson's unofficial statement: "Yesterday, it was CTIA, today it's MPAA,

tomorrow maybe it will be RIAA. Frankly, we're F-E-D-U-P."