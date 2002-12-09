Tauzin to receive NATPE award
House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) will get
the National Association of Television Programming Executives' "Chairman's Award" at the organization's annual show in January in New
Orleans.
"It will be an honor to present NATPE's prestigious Chairman's Award to Rep.
Tauzin in his home state of Louisiana during our conference next January," said
Tony Vinciquerra, NATPE chairperson and president and CEO of Fox Networks Group.
"He has played a major role on Capitol Hill in helping our industry to grow during
the most exciting chapter of its history, while also progressively challenging
the business to employ its medium so that we provide the best services,
entertainment and information to the public."
Previous recipients of the award include Ron Howard, Kay Koplovitz, Ted
Koppel, Norman Lear, Rupert Murdoch, William S. Paley, James Quello, Jerry
Seinfeld and Aaron Spelling.
