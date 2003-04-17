Tauzin praises Powell's `determination'
House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) applauded Federal
Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell's decision to buck the critics
and stick to the June 2 date for voting on changes to the commission's
broadcast-ownership rules.
"I am pleased that chairman Powell is listening to both Congress and the courts,"
Tauzin said in a prepared statement Wednesday.
He noted that the 1996 Telecommunications Act requires the rules to be
re-examined every two years.
"Congress and the courts told the FCC it must justify its rules if they are
to continue," Tauzin said. "I sincerely hope chairman Powell's colleagues will follow the
law and work with him to reject calls to delay the process. This omnibus
rulemaking is not an option -- it is an obligation."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.