Tauzin praises Powell's `determination'

House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) applauded Federal

Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell's decision to buck the critics

and stick to the June 2 date for voting on changes to the commission's

broadcast-ownership rules.

"I am pleased that chairman Powell is listening to both Congress and the courts,"

Tauzin said in a prepared statement Wednesday.

He noted that the 1996 Telecommunications Act requires the rules to be

re-examined every two years.

"Congress and the courts told the FCC it must justify its rules if they are

to continue," Tauzin said. "I sincerely hope chairman Powell's colleagues will follow the

law and work with him to reject calls to delay the process. This omnibus

rulemaking is not an option -- it is an obligation."