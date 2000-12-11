Tauzin Meets Heyward

Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) met with CBS News President Andrew Heyward in New York last week to discuss election-night snafus and how to remedy them. Meanwhile, House Commerce Committee investigators met with Voter News Service executives to determine what went wrong there. And Tauzin last week joined Democratic Rep. Ed Markey to sponsor a uniform-poll-closing bill. A Tauzin spokesman said that would be Tauzin's only legislative initiative on the subject. "We will not be introducing any legislation that prevents exit polling or forbids the networks from making prediction."