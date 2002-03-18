Tauzin to meet with alcohol industry

Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) plans to hold a meeting with representatives of the

beer, wine and liquor industries to 'determine their interest in participating

in a hearing' on televised liquor advertising, Tauzin spokesman Ken Johnson

said.

Rep. Frank Wolf (R-Va.) has been after Tauzin to hold a hearing, but Tauzin

isn't that enthusiastic. Moreover, industry representatives aren't exactly

beating down Tauzin's door to appear in front of members of Congress.

With limited congressional opposition to the idea, Tauzin doesn't feel a

great deal of pressure to delve into the issue, particularly when liquor

advertising, properly done, is an idea he supports.

But Tauzin has promised Wolf that he would try to hold one. 'This is a sticky

First Amendment issue, and we're going to tread carefully,' Johnson

said.