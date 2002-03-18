Tauzin to meet with alcohol industry
Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) plans to hold a meeting with representatives of the
beer, wine and liquor industries to 'determine their interest in participating
in a hearing' on televised liquor advertising, Tauzin spokesman Ken Johnson
said.
Rep. Frank Wolf (R-Va.) has been after Tauzin to hold a hearing, but Tauzin
isn't that enthusiastic. Moreover, industry representatives aren't exactly
beating down Tauzin's door to appear in front of members of Congress.
With limited congressional opposition to the idea, Tauzin doesn't feel a
great deal of pressure to delve into the issue, particularly when liquor
advertising, properly done, is an idea he supports.
But Tauzin has promised Wolf that he would try to hold one. 'This is a sticky
First Amendment issue, and we're going to tread carefully,' Johnson
said.
