Tauzin Lauds Alcohol Industry

When it comes to marketing booze to kids, the alcohol industry's

self-regulation is working, House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.)

said last week.

he noted a new Federal Trade Commission report to Congress concluding that the

industry is taking appropriate steps to limit exposure of people age 21 and

under to alcohol ads.

"I am pleased to learn that the industry is today announcing steps to

institute an ad-placement policy that guarantees a minimum 70% adult-audience standard for all broadcast and print media," he said. "This new 70% standard is responsible and appropriate."

Tauzin also commended the FTC and the industry for developing "a model of how the

public and private sectors can work together to protect our nation's teens while

preserving the First Amendment rights of industry to appropriately advertise and

market their products."