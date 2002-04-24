Tauzin introduces bill to delay spectrum auctions

House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and that

committee's ranking member, John Dingell (D-Mich.), introduced legislation

Wednesday that would require the Federal Communications Commission to

indefinitely delay auctions of the 700-megahertz spectrum band scheduled for

June.

'I believe this legislation should not be necessary to preclude the commission

from conducting the auctions in June,' Tauzin said. 'The FCC currently

has the authority to delay these auctions, and it should do so.'

The legislation has no Senate sponsor yet, but FCC chairman Michael

Powell has said the law requires the agency to proceed without some clear guidance from

Congress.

Observers expect pressure from Tauzin and his committee, as

well as pressure from the Bush administration, to convince the commission to step back.

A total of 52 members of the Commerce Committee co-sponsored the legislation.

The bill leaves in place the 2006 deadline for returning the analog spectrum,

however.

Andy Levin, minority counsel to the House

Commerce Committee, told a conference in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, 'Congress determined that

deadline was asinine, made no sense and results in a gross mismanagement of

spectrum.'

Still, the '2006 deadline is the framework under which we all have to work,'

said Jessica Wallace, majority counsel to the committee.

According to law, broadcasters must convert to digital and give back the

analog spectrum by 2006, but only if 85 percent of households have access to

digital television.

Even though the transition to digital seems slow, and

nearly 900 broadcasters have asked for at least an extra six months to convert

their stations, the Consumer Electronics Association said business is booming in

the digital-TV marketplace.

In the first quarter, consumers purchased nearly $767 million in integrated

digital-TV sets and displays alone, a 66 percent increase over the same period

in 2001.