Tauzin Gets Drug Job

Former House Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) Wednesday was picked to become the pharmaceutical industry’s top lobbyist.

Tauzin retired from Congress after 13 terms earlier this month.

He was forced to relinquish his committee chairmanship months before to undergo treatment for intestinal cancer. Before cancer forced him to slow down temporarily, Tauzin also had been the top candidate to head the Motion Picture Association of America. He begins his new post Jan. 3.

Tauzin said his battle against cancer was a key factor in his decision to join the pharmaceutical trade group, which goes by the moniker PhRMA.