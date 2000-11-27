Tauzin, Get Real

Editor: I find Rep. Tauzin's concern regarding the election night calls intriguing (Cableday Fax, Nov. 10). Despite protestations to the contrary, Mr. Tauzin has repeatedly shown disregard for the First Amendment by latching on to easy issues to impress his constituents.

What he really needs to do is work toward dumping the electoral college and moving the nation toward determining its president by popular vote. This would insure the real equality of each citizen's vote, rather than devalue those of voters in less populous states. Of course, that's a real issue a congressman could sink his teeth into rather than sop the local folks. I don't think we can expect Mr. Tauzin to address such a real need.-

J. Robert Craig, Central Michigan University, Department of Broadcasting and Cinematic Arts