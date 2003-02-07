Tauzin to FCC: Stick to spring deadline
Amid predictions by Washington players that the Federal Communications
Commissions' review of media-ownership rules could last through fall, House
Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) is calling on the commission to
stick to a late-spring target.
"As we approach midwinter, I would appreciate your renewed commitment that
the commission is operating within this specific time frame and that final
resolution of all of the outstanding broadcast-ownership issues is indeed on the
horizon," Tauzin wrote in a letter to FCC chairman Michael Powell Thursday.
"If such a commitment cannot be made, I would similarly appreciate a detailed
explanation of the circumstances and obstacles that are impeding the
commission's ability to meet that deadline," he added.
