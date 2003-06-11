Tauzin to FCC: Look at XM's local plans

House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) has sent a

letter to Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell expressing renewed concerns about XM

Satellite Radio Holdings Inc.'s ability to morph into a local service and asking the FCC to

require XM to "fully disclose" any plans for localized programming.

XM has a network of repeaters, for which it is seeking permanent licenses,

that allow it to retransmit its national service.

But XM has the technology to localize that service -- a prospect that troubles

Tauzin, as well as a number of traditional broadcasters.

Citing XM's announcement of a service to deliver local weather to "marine,

aviation and emergency subscribers," Tauzin said, "It is clear that nothing

now stops XM from taking this a step further and offering local programming in

the terrestrial-radio market to hundreds of thousands of automobile

subscribers."

Tauzin pointed out that the commission has already indicated that XM should be

prohibited from delivering local programming.