Tauzin DTV bill on hold
House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) will wait until the next Congress before introducing formal legislation aimed at speeding the digital-television transition.
Opposition voiced at a hearing last week to many provisions in a discussion
draft floated by Tauzin and ranking Commerce Committee Democrat John Dingell of Michigan
demonstrated that lawmakers face the same difficulty settling many
interindustry disputes that Federal Communications Commission officials have
faced.
"Hopefully, we can improve the bill after hearing from all affected parties,"
Tauzin spokesman Ken Johnson said.
