Tauzin DTV bill on hold

House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) will wait until the next Congress before introducing formal legislation aimed at speeding the digital-television transition.

Opposition voiced at a hearing last week to many provisions in a discussion

draft floated by Tauzin and ranking Commerce Committee Democrat John Dingell of Michigan

demonstrated that lawmakers face the same difficulty settling many

interindustry disputes that Federal Communications Commission officials have

faced.

"Hopefully, we can improve the bill after hearing from all affected parties,"

Tauzin spokesman Ken Johnson said.