Tauzin, Dingell Back Upton Indecency Bill

A total of 24 House lawmakers, including House Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and ranking Democrat John Dingell (D-Mich.), signed on to be original co-sponsors of Rep. Fred Upton’s (R-Mich.) bill to raise fines for broadcast indecency tenfold.

The bill introduced Wednesday would raise the top fine the Federal Communications Commission can fine to $275,000 per violation and $3 million for a repeated violation.

"This legislation will significantly strengthen the FCC’s hand in punishing those who peddle indecent and obscene material over our airwaves," Upton said.

Upton, chairman of the House Telecommunications Subcommittee, will hold a hearing on indecency Jan. 28.