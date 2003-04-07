Tauzin to deliver DTV bill

House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) plans to

introduce a comprehensive digital-television bill after Congress returns from

Easter break at the end of this month, spokesman Ken Johnson said at the National Association of Broadcasters' convention in

Las Vegas Sunday.

Tauzin believes TV-set manufacturers ought to build affordable sets that will

both receive and pass through digital-TV signals, whether they are delivered

over-the-air or by cable, although set makers do not appear to be on that path

thus far.

Last August, the Federal Communications Commission implemented a rule that

requires set makers to include tuners in sets.

Cable operators and set makers also have agreed to build sets that will pass

through digital-cable signals without set-top boxes.

But consumers have yet to receive sets with either technology included, and

that concerns Tauzin, as well as broadcasters, House Energy and Commerce

counsel Jessica Wallace said.

Tauzin also wants to implement as quickly as possible a broadcast-flag

technology that will copy-protect digital content so studios will begin rolling

out high-end digital content over broadcast television.

"Chairman Tauzin wants to ensure that consumers are seeing new and exciting

content," Wallace said. "If content is not protected, the studios might migrate

their content to a closed distribution system."

Members of Congress and congressional staff all appeared stumped over how to

handle the issue of whether cable operators should be required to carry

multicast digital-broadcast signals.

"Broadcasters will make a better case for themselves when they develop more

solid multicast business plans," Wallace said.