Tauzin criticizes CNN

Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) said news organizations should be less hypocritical

when it comes to covering politicians, speaking at the National Association of

Broadcasters' State Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., Monday.

Tauzin, chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, complained about

Cable News Network listing amounts that politicians had received from Enron

Corp. during hearings held on the bankrupt energy firm.

'Either it's wrong for broadcasting and cable companies to participate in the

political process by giving money, or it's not,' Tauzin said.

His view is that it is hypocritical for broadcasting and cable companies to

give money to politicians themselves, then to implicitly criticize politicians

for taking the money.

Moreover, Tauzin said, the information was not presented correctly.

Corporations cannot give politicians money directly, he said. Instead,

corporations' political-action committees give money to politicians' PACs, and

it's all a matter of public record.

Since 1989, Tauzin has accepted nearly $6,500 from Enron and $57,000 from its

accounting firm, Andersen, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Tauzin has been one of Congress' leading voices in investigating the

Houston-based energy company.