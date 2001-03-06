Tauzin calls delayed give back "damn certainty"

"It's a damn certainty" that broadcasters aren't going to give back the analog spectrum in 2006, said House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) after speaking at a conference sponsored by the Consumers Electronics Association in Washington on Tuesday.

Tauzin said that allowing the broadcasters to wait until 85% of U.S. households have access to digital television is "apparently not working. We need to find some way to reach that number sooner," Tauzin said. "We're late and that's not good for us."

House Telecommunications Subcommittee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) is holding a hearing on the transition to digital television on March 15. Invited to testify so far are representatives from the National Association of Broadcasters, the National Cable and Telecommunications Association, the Motion Picture Association of America, the Consumer Electronics Association, a network TV representative among others.

- Paige Albiniak