Tauzin: Be careful what you wish for
House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) warned Tuesday that
legislative attacks on the Federal Communications Commission's new
broadcast-ownership rules would backfire.
"I think that might have a perverse, opposite result," he told reporters.
As some members of his own committee and a powerful contingent in the Senate
mull strategies to reimpose the 35% cap on one broadcast company's TV-household
reach, Tauzin predicted that any law reinstating the old cap would be cut down
during court challenges.
If that happens, there would effectively be no cap in place at all.
Judges have "already remanded the old cap as arbitrary," Tauzin said. "I'm
not sure folks criticizing the FCC understand that."
