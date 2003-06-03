Tauzin: Be careful what you wish for

House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) warned Tuesday that

legislative attacks on the Federal Communications Commission's new

broadcast-ownership rules would backfire.

"I think that might have a perverse, opposite result," he told reporters.

As some members of his own committee and a powerful contingent in the Senate

mull strategies to reimpose the 35% cap on one broadcast company's TV-household

reach, Tauzin predicted that any law reinstating the old cap would be cut down

during court challenges.

If that happens, there would effectively be no cap in place at all.

Judges have "already remanded the old cap as arbitrary," Tauzin said. "I'm

not sure folks criticizing the FCC understand that."