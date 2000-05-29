Tauzin 20th celebrated

WASHINGTON

Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) celebrated his 20th annniversay in Congress last week, with a party at the Reserve Officers Association on Capitol Hill.

Nearly 500 people attended the fete, according to Tauzin spokesman Ken Johnson, including NAB President Eddie Fritts and Executive Vice President Jim May, industry lobbyists Peggy Binzel, Bob Okun and Gail Mac-Kinnon, and current and former members of Congress, including former House Speaker Bob Livingston (R-La.) and retiring House Commerce Committee Chairman Tom Bliley (R-Va.).

Attendees danced to the music of a Louisiana Cajun band (of course), and Johnson presented a 30-minute video tribute to the House Telecommunications Subcommittee chairman, the first five minutes of which was "payback for everyone Billy every played a joke on." But we have it on good authority that there's no way all those people got payback in just five short minutes.