Trending

Tate Taps First Adviser

By

New FCC Commissioner Deborah Taylor Tate has named Aaron Goldberger as a legal adviser.

It is the first staffing announcement from Tate, who was sworn in Tuesday.

Goldberger previously served as special counsel and legal advisor to the Wireless Telecommunication Bureau on public safety and infrastructure. Before that, he was an attorney-adviser in the competition-policy division of the Wireline Competition Bureau.