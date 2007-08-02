Tate Taps Brownback Advisor

Republican Commissioner Deborah Taylor Tate has tapped Amy Blankenship to be an advisor on "children, family, and media issues."

Blankenship had been counsel to Senator Sam Brownback (R-Kan.). Tate's office described her as an advisor on the Broadcast Decency Act of 2005 that boosted FCC fines ten-fold. Brownback, along with Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), were driving forces behind upping the fines.

Blankenship's resume also includes counseling Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) on judicial nominations.