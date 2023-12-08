Tastemade Names McCall Gridley Head of Sales & Partner Experience
Exec joined Tastemade in 2015
Tastemade said it promoted McCall Gridley to head of sales and partner experience.
Gridley joined Tastemade in 2015 and had been head of industry sales and brand partnerships.
In her new post, Gridley will be responsible for Tastemade's sales strategy, fostering key partnerships, and enhancing the overall partner experience in the United States.
She reports to Tastemade co-founder and CEO Larry Fitzgibbon.
"Since joining Tastemade, McCall has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of our partner's needs,” says Fitzgibbon. “Her strategic thinking and passion for Tastemade's mission make her the perfect fit for this crucial role. We're thrilled to see her take on this new challenge and confident in her ability to propel the growth of our Sales and Partner Experience team.”
Before Tastemade, Gridley held posts with BBC Worldwide and OMD.
“Tastemade has always been a trailblazer when it comes to helping brands inspire and engage consumers through rich storytelling and best-in-class content and media,” Gridley said. “This will remain our north star as we continue to evolve and innovate upon our client solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs of our brand partners across social and our rapidly growing streaming channels."
