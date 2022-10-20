Tastemade Home Channel Launches On Amazon Freevee, Tubi, Sling TV

Lifestyle content company Tastemade said it launched a new streaming channel, Tastemade Home, on Amazon Freevee, Tubi and Sling TV.

The new channel joins Tastemade, Tastemade Travel and Tastemade en Español in the company’s streaming portfolio.

Evan Bregman (Image credit: Tastemade)

Tastemade also said it named Evan Bregman as general manager of streaming. Previously head of business operations at Rooster Teeth, Bregman will report to Tastemade co-founder and CEO Larry Fitzgibbon.

“I’m proud to join Tastemade at an incredibly exciting time as we double down on the growth of our streaming business and launch our fourth U.S. streaming channel,” Bregman said. “The places we call ‘home’ are more important than ever. Whether you rent or own, buy brand new furniture or do your own reupholstering, home is a key place to show off your taste.

“Recently, we’ve seen an 80% year-over-year increase in views and engagement on our Tastemade Home social channels, we know there is a huge opportunity for a new kind of long-form storytelling in the Home & Design space and we are thrilled to bring our viewers this new channel dedicated to the informative, fun, and inspiring programming that Tastemade is known for,” he added.

Tastemade Home launches with original series Beyond the Block, sponsored by Realtor.com and new series Weekend Refresh hosted by Tia Mowry.

It will also feature Gok’s Fill Your House for Free, Dream Home Makeovers, The Home Team and The Great Garden Revolution. ■