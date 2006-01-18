Tassler: New-Media Future Tough To Predict

CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler spoke extensively about new media Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif., including CBS’ foray into video-on-demand, the success of which she says the network is still gauging.

“We don’t have the information yet—it’s a big experiment,” she said. “We are hopeful that eventually this will create an additional revenue stream for us. Right now we just don’t know what the figures are.”

Tassler also said that, as CBS explores other mediums such as streaming its shows online (both on its Web site and others such as Google), the affiliates are playing along—as of now.

“They have adopted a wait-and-see attitude,” she said. “They also know we have a joint vested interest in preserving the value of the first-run. Clearly, our intention is to drive people to that first-run broadcast.”

But Tassler was very upfront about the fact that trying to predict the future of these new-media channels is futile.

“The truth is, we don’t know where we are headed,” she said. “We are optimistic and very encouraged. We know we need to get our programming to the audience where they are when they want to watch it.”