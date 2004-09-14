Tassler Names Ready-for-Prime Players

Newly minted CBS Entertainment president Nina Tassler has assembled a new team to head up prime-time series.

Laverne McKinnon, formerly senior VP of drama development, will replace Tassler as head of drama development. Wendi Trilling is being bumped up to EVP, comedy development, from SVP, and David Brownfield, VP, current programs, has been named SVP. He is replacing David Stapf, who last week was named President, Paramount Network Television.

McKinnon helped develop Everybody Loves Raymond, The King of Queens, Still Standing, and Two and a Half Men. Trilling's credits include Cold Case, Joan Of Arcadia, CSI: Miami, NCIS and Without a Trace. Brownfield's development credits also include Cold Case and Without a Trace.