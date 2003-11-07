Tarzan Swings No More

The WB’s Tarzan is headed out of production, while UPN is giving Jake 2.0 a full-season pickup. The WB will run original episodes of Tarzan through the November sweep but has no plans to keep producing the Sunday 9 p.m. show, a move that likely means it will not return.

The failure of Tarzan is a disappointment for The WB, which this fall put the majority of its promotional efforts behind the show. One Tree Hill, which The WB picked up Wednesday, is showing steady growth, even though the show received little promotion and was moved to fall after originally being scheduled for mid-season.

In Tarzan’s place, The WB will air a Christina Aguilera concert on Nov. 30 and The Wizard of Oz on Dec. 7, with the rest of December undetermined. Come 2004, The WB has second runs of reality shows The Surreal Life and High School Reunion on tap, as well as Fearless, from producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Meanwhile, The WB is likely to give full-season orders to its new Thursday and Friday night comedies, Steve Harvey’s Big Time, Run of the House, Like Family and All About the Andersons.

At UPN, Jake 2.0 has gotten off to a fairly slow start but network execs see growth, encouraging the pick-up. "Jake 2.0 is a fresh twist on the superhero genre, and we’re really pleased with the quality of the show, the talented cast and the creative team behind it," said UPN President of Entertainment Dawn Ostroff.