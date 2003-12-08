Tarzan Loses Its ‘Appeel’

Executives at The WB were surprised last week to find their offices deluged with baskets of bananas, including notes printed with the slogan "I am crazy for Tarzan" (why not the more obvious ‘I am bananas for Tarzan,’ we don’t know).

Although the Warner Bros.-produced show apparently has a devoted fan base, the program is a ratings bust and is going off the air now that November sweeps are over. Tarzan fans have set up several Web sites to lobby for the show’s survival, including tarzantheseries.com, www.cinescape.com and savetarzan.withtheprettiness.net. The WB hasn’t totally written the show off yet, but production on the Toronto-based set has been shut down.