‘Tartikoff’ Winners Saluted

The inaugural recipients of the "Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards" received their accolades Monday night during the National Association of Television Programming Executives convention in Las Vegas.

The six executives selected to receive the award, for individuals with "a unique passion for television," were Fox Broadcasting president of entertainment Gail Berman; reality-TV pioneer Mark Burnett; Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner and Caryn Mandabach of production company Carsey-Werner-Mandabach; and E.W. Scripps Co. president Ken Lowe.

The award is named for late NBC Entertainment president Brandon Tartikoff, who died of Hodgkin’s disease in 1997.

The awards are sponsored by NATPE, Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and Variety.