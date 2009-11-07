Tartikoff Awards Announced

Jeff Gaspin, David E. Kelley, Irwin Gotlieb and Judge Judy Sheindlin have been selected by the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) to be honored at the 7th Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards. The award ceremony will take place on Jan. 25 at the NATPE 2010 Market & Conference in Las Vegas.

“NATPE, along with Lilly Tartikoff, is delighted to celebrate Jeff, David, Irwin and Judy as we honor Brandon's legacy,” said NATPE President and CEO Rick Feldman. “Their unique contributions to our business represent the passion, leadership, independence and vision that evoke Brandon's spirit.”

Gaspin, who was promoted to chairman of NBC Universal Television Entertainment in July, oversees all business, creative, production, distribution and marketing aspects of NBCU's wide-ranging entertainment television operations.

Kelley is the creative mind behind popular series including Boston Legal, The Practice and Ally McBeal.

Gotlieb is the global CEO of GroupM, the prominent global media investment management company that serves as the parent company to WPP media agencies including MAXUS, MediaCom,Mediaedge:cia and Mindshare.

Sheindlin is the presiding justice on Judge Judy, which posts the highest ratings of any daily, half-hour, nationally syndicated reality courtroom series.

The Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards celebration is sponsored by Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and NBC Universal. The honorees were selected by NATPE's Executive Committee.