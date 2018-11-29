Tarrant Leaving NBCU Client Partnership Post

Alison Tarrant, executive VP of client partnerships at NBCUniversal is leaving the company, NBCU confirmed.

Tarrant was put in charge of the new client partnership group at NBCU’s ad sales in 2015. The group is tasked with working directly with clients to understand their strategies and find ways that they can be implemented using NBCU assets.

Before that, she was known for helping advertisers create integrated campaigns and branded content.

Linda Yaccarino, chairman of NBCU’s advertising sales and client partnerships group, recently reorganized senior management by naming Laura Molen and Mark Marshall as presidents, responsible for day-to-day oversight.

The client partnership group reports to Marshall, but the company is looking to see how it relates to the company’s integrated marketing and advertising creative group headed by executive VP Josh Feldman. As part of the reorganization, Feldman is in charge of all of the ad sales group’s creative capabilities.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the leadership team at NBCU during the transformation and creation of our portfolio advertising sales approach,” Tarrant said in a statement.

“After building the portfolio network partnerships teams, client partnerships and client strategy teams, it is a good time for me to explore new challenges outside of the company. I am incredibly proud of the many accomplishments of these industry leading teams and believe my colleagues at NBCU will continue the momentum. I am grateful to Steve Burke, Linda Yaccarino as well as many partners at NBCU for this remarkable experience.“

Tarrant joined NBCU in 2012 from The CW, where she was executive VP for integrated sales and marketing. Before that, she was a VP at media agency UM Worldwide.

Tarrant thanked her colleagues in a note she sent to her staff.

“I have countless memories of insurmountable mountains we have climbed, unprecedented deals we have done and raising the bar of what was possible when we worked together. While it was never easy, these accomplishments were most rewarding because they was always a result to true collaboration and the culture of Symphony. I am so fortunate that my role enabled me to see the vast resources and the spirit exists across so many divisions in Ad Sales and beyond,” she said.

“As I leave NBCU today, I will cherish this incredible professional opportunity and all the talented, kind, friends that I have had the joy of meeting along the way. You will put a smile on my face and get a hug when our paths cross again,” she said.