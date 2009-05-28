Target Demo Tunes In To ‘Tori & Dean' Season Premiere

Filed at 12:24 p.m. EST on May 28, 2009

The season premiere of Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood drew 424,000 viewers in the W18-49 demo, giving Oxygen its most-watched season opener ever in that demographic. Overall, the show attracted 763,000 viewers, making it the most-watched premiere in the show's four-year history.

The debut ratings increased by 19% from last year in W18-49, 20% among all 18-49-year olds, and 14% in total viewers. The show also saw online growth, with increases in page views, video streams, and mobile downloads compared to last year.

Oxygen has increased the additional features for the show on its web site this season, launching a companion series, Mommywood based on Tori Spelling's new book.

The fourth season of Tori & Dean continues to explore the two actors' balancing work and parenting.