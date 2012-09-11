Taravella Named Katz Media Group CFO

Brent Taravella has been named senior VP and chief financial

officer of Katz Media Group. He will oversee all financial matters for Katz

Media Group and the Total Traffic Network and will report to Kevin Dorsey,

president of Clear Channel National Media Groups.





"Brent brings with him decades of financial expertise,

including nearly 20 years within the broadcasting industry, and we are thrilled

to add him to our management team," said Dorsey. "We believe that

Katz and Total Traffic Network will benefit from Brent's focused perspective

and professional acumen, especially as we look to the future and scale our core

businesses according to the needs of advertisers in this modern world of

multiplatform broadcasting."





Taravella joins from Fox Television Stations where he was

vice president, finance and administration, for Fox Stations Sales. His prior

positions include vice president of finance for Fox's WNYW New York.





"Katz and Total Traffic Network both have a unique

collection of assets with great potential and I'm very excited to begin working

with this group of leading experts in growing these businesses," said

Taravella. "It's an honor to join the company at this great moment in its

history where we can leverage technology and seek digital opportunities to

build upon the leadership positions we have in these core businesses."





Taravella will be based in New York.

