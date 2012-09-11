Taravella Named Katz Media Group CFO
Brent Taravella has been named senior VP and chief financial
officer of Katz Media Group. He will oversee all financial matters for Katz
Media Group and the Total Traffic Network and will report to Kevin Dorsey,
president of Clear Channel National Media Groups.
"Brent brings with him decades of financial expertise,
including nearly 20 years within the broadcasting industry, and we are thrilled
to add him to our management team," said Dorsey. "We believe that
Katz and Total Traffic Network will benefit from Brent's focused perspective
and professional acumen, especially as we look to the future and scale our core
businesses according to the needs of advertisers in this modern world of
multiplatform broadcasting."
Taravella joins from Fox Television Stations where he was
vice president, finance and administration, for Fox Stations Sales. His prior
positions include vice president of finance for Fox's WNYW New York.
"Katz and Total Traffic Network both have a unique
collection of assets with great potential and I'm very excited to begin working
with this group of leading experts in growing these businesses," said
Taravella. "It's an honor to join the company at this great moment in its
history where we can leverage technology and seek digital opportunities to
build upon the leadership positions we have in these core businesses."
Taravella will be based in New York.
