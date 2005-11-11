Tann Tapped for Touchstone Programming Chief

Touchstone Television named Steve Tann to head up its current programming department, which it is bringing back for the first time since the 1998 merger with the ABC Entertainment Group. Tann was most recently head of television at 3 Arts Entertainment.

In his new role, Tann will oversee Touchstone’s 18-show slate, which includes ABC hits Desperate Housewives, Lost and Grey’s Anatomy, as well as CBS freshman dramas Ghost Whisperer and Criminal Minds. He will report to Touchstone Executive VP of Creative Affairs Julia Franz.

Previous to Tann’s appointment, Touchstone creative execs handled both development and current duties. Morella Bello will work under Tann as manager of current programming, and the studio says it will add staff in the department later this season.

At 3 Arts, Tann was involved in the development of such shows as UPN rookie Everybody Hates Chris. He previously held positions with New Line Television, Columbia-TriStar Television and Spelling Television.