Tanking Tiger spurs low ratings

Each time a Tiger Woods putt doesn't drop, ratings do.

Arguably the drop is most keenly felt in major championships, the big viewer

draws.

CBS’ ratings for this year's PGA Championship final Aug. 17, when Woods

struggled and was never in contention, were down 41% compared with 2002, when

Tiger lost, but only after an exciting playoff with Rich Beem.

Likewise, the Masters Nielsen ratings this year fell 17% on its showcase

Sunday -- it was showcasing winner Mike Weir -- compared with last year's Tiger

triumph, even with this year's Martha Burk sideshow.

Compared with 2002's U.S. Open, when the Tiger Slam was still a possibility,

Jim Furyk's victory this year spelled a 44% drop in ratings from 2002, when

Woods won.

Ratings for this Year's British Open, in which Tiger was close but no cigar

or Claret jug, were down only 4%.

Advice for the networks, make the Buick Open the fifth major.

His victory at this year's Buick Invitational produced a final round ratings

jump of 92% over 2002, with third-round coverage up 105%.