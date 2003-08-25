Tanking Tiger spurs low ratings
Each time a Tiger Woods putt doesn't drop, ratings do.
Arguably the drop is most keenly felt in major championships, the big viewer
draws.
CBS’ ratings for this year's PGA Championship final Aug. 17, when Woods
struggled and was never in contention, were down 41% compared with 2002, when
Tiger lost, but only after an exciting playoff with Rich Beem.
Likewise, the Masters Nielsen ratings this year fell 17% on its showcase
Sunday -- it was showcasing winner Mike Weir -- compared with last year's Tiger
triumph, even with this year's Martha Burk sideshow.
Compared with 2002's U.S. Open, when the Tiger Slam was still a possibility,
Jim Furyk's victory this year spelled a 44% drop in ratings from 2002, when
Woods won.
Ratings for this Year's British Open, in which Tiger was close but no cigar
or Claret jug, were down only 4%.
Advice for the networks, make the Buick Open the fifth major.
His victory at this year's Buick Invitational produced a final round ratings
jump of 92% over 2002, with third-round coverage up 105%.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.