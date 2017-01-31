‘Tangled’ Series Launching March 24 on Disney Channel

Disney Channel plans to launch its TV show featuring the princess Rapunzel, Tangled: The Series, on March 24.

Before the series debuts, the network will show the original made-for-TV movie Tangled Before Ever After on March 10.

Both star Mandy Moore of NBC’s hit This Is Us as Rapunzel. Zachary Levi also stars as Eugene (formerly known as Flynn Rider). Co-starring are Eden Espinosa as Cassandra, Julie Bowen as Rapunzel’s mother, and Clancy Brown as King Frederic.

Other recurring voices include Jeffrey Tambor, Sean Hayes, Jeff Ross, Jonathan Banks and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Tangled Before Ever After will be available on the Disney Channel app and Disney Channel VOD platforms beginning Friday, March 10. Tangled: The Series will be available March 24. After debuting in the U.S., the movie and series will roll out in 162 countries in 33 languages.

Also available will be print and e-books from Disney publishing; playsets, dolls and other gimcracks from Disney Consumer Products will show up at the Disney Store and other retailers; and songs from the program will be released by Walt Disney Records. DVDs of the movies and four animated shorts will be out April 11.

The movie and series unfold as Rapunzel acquaints herself with her parents, her kingdom and the people of Corona. Her irrepressible spirit and natural curiosity lead her to realize that there is so much more she needs to learn about the world and herself before she can assume her role as princess of Corona.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, Tangled: The Series was developed by Chris Sonnenburg and Shane Prigmore. Sonnenburg serves as executive producer and supervising director.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ut2DtP9wAK8[/embed]